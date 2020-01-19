Robert Stanton

Robert “Bubba” H. Stanton, 75, of the Eau Claire County Town of Brunswick, passed away at his home on January 5, 2020.
He was born July 9, 1944, in Eau Claire, the son of Deral “Bill” and Esther (Wold) Stanton. Bubba graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and served in the U.S. Navy as a diver during the Vietnam War. While in the service and stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, he met and married Stella Migneault. Following his Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Navy, he worked various jobs on the East coast including underwater welder, high iron worker, commercial lobster fisherman and logging truck driver. Bubba finished his career working as a blacksmith as well as a road patrolman for the Eau Claire County Highway Dept.
His hobbies included riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles, hunting, gun collecting and socializing with his family & friends.
Bubba is survived by his son, Christopher (Yolie) Ching of San Diego, CA; daughter, Ronette (Phil) Morris of Mayock, NC; three grandchildren, Anthony, Sophia and Madisyn; one brother, David (Bonnie) Stanton of Rock Falls, WI; special friend, Shirley Barnhardt of Mondovi, WI; step-children, Lori Franson, Jeff (Jackie) Pavelski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving stepfather, Helmer Olsen; and brother, Daryl Stanton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Inurnment will be held privately at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.