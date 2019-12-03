Robert “Bob” Verlyn Talford, age 92, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Altoona, Wisconsin. Robert was born on January 10, 1927 to the late Plin and Anna (Hysen) Talford. He was born on the old Hagen farm near Rock Falls, Wisconsin, which eventually became his family farm.
Bob was immersed in the Christian community upon his baptism on April 10, 1927, and through the affirmation of baptism on December 7, 1941. He was a lifelong active member of Rock Creek Lutheran Church, near Rock Falls. His faith would be his lifelong support.
Bob attended first through eighth grade at Clark School, located between Rock Falls and Meridean, Wisconsin. His high school years were spent at Durand High School where he excelled in basketball and football, graduating on June 1, 1944.
As young adults, Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, became a popular destination for Bob, his brothers and cousins. It was there that Bob met and fell in love with Verna Otterson from Blair, Wisconsin. On October 25, 1947, Bob and Verna were married at Rock Creek Lutheran Church.
Dairy farming was Bob’s primary vocation. To provide for a growing family, Bob worked many additional jobs. Besides farming, he worked at the Drummond Meat Packing Plant, Clark’s Hatchery, Rock Falls Creamery, Dunn County ASCS and sold seed corn for the Durand Cooperative. For 33 years, Bob drove a school bus for Grandview Elementary School which was part of the Durand School District.
Surprisingly, Bob found time for some hobbies. Dartball was his passion, playing on both commercial and church leagues. Other hobbies included deer hunting, fishing and woodworking. Because family was very important to Bob, he attended many events of his children and grandchildren. In later years, Bob loved traveling with his wife, Verna, to places such as the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and especially Norway.
Bob is survived by his six children, Jeanne (Rod) Anderson, Darlene (Randy) Cliff, James (Julie) Talford, Shirley (Steve) Van Dam, Luanne (Joe) Plumer, and Ron (Kathy) Talford, 13 grandchildren, Sean (Michele Gardner) Anderson, Brad Anderson, Kim and Kaia Cliff, Amanda (Tom) Gilbert, Dallas Talford, Jennifer Van Dam, Jason (Kelly) Van Dam, Jared Van Dam, Kayla (Danny) Gillispie, Joslyn (BJ) Huiras, Brady and Kallie Talford, 19 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Verna, four brothers, Duane (Gladys), Arnold (Harriet), Elton (Goldia), Kenneth (Gloria, Joyce), grand daughter-in-law, Jennifer Anderson.
Services for Bob are scheduled for Friday, December 6 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, N1101 810th St., Mondovi, WI beginning at 11:00 AM with Intern Pastor Bethany Walker officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service at the church. Internment will take place in the Rock Falls Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rock Creek Lutheran Church.
Bob’s family would like to thank the staff at River Pines and St. Croix Hospice for the care they provided to Bob in his final days.
