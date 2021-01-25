On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Robert J Tillma Jr, a loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 78.
Robert was born on November 11, 1942 in South Dakota to Jennie and Robert Tillma. He attended Castlewood H.S. and graduated with a B.S in Electrical Engineering from South Dakota State University in 1964. He was married to Gloria Jean Mattson in 1967 and raised their two children, Michael and Jodie in New Brighton, MN. He lived in New Brighton until 1987, subsequently moving to Chippewa Falls, WI in 1987 and Longmont, CO in 2016. Robert retired in 2005. Prior to retirement, he spent more than 40 years helping pioneer the super computer industry.
Robert was dedicated to his work but his passion was his family. He loved camping and travelling with his wife, children and later, his grand children. He loved to spend summers outdoors and watching his favorite team, the Minnesota Twins. Upon his move to Chippewa Falls he joined the Landmark Christian Church were he and Gloria were quite active for many years. He was also a volunteer for Habitat For Humanity in Chippewa Falls, helping to build homes for others. Robert was known for and his kindness and compassion for others.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert, mother Jennie, his sister Carol and his wife Gloria. He is survived by his two children, his 4 grand children, his brothers Fred and Doug and many nieces and nephews. An in person and virtual memorial service will be held on January 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Landmark Christian Church in Chippewa Falls. The family is requesting that in lieu of sending flowers, more durable donations be made in Robert’s name to either the Landmark Christian Church (landmarkchristianchurch.com) or to his favorite charitable cause; Hope Village in Chippewa Falls, WI (www.hopevillagechippewafalls.org).
There is a memorial website www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com where family and friends can leave thoughts, memories and photos.