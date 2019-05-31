Robert Toft

Robert Eugene Toft, 84 of Strum, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, May 26th, 2019.
Bob was born on April 21st, 1935 in Robinson, North Dakota and later moved to Osseo with his family in 1947. He graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1954. After graduation he enlisted and served in the U. S. Airforce for 4 years spending 28 months in Okinawa, Japan. He married Helen Christianson on September 2nd, 1958. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking and all sports.
He is survived by his wife Helen of sixty years and four children; Ellison Lasiter (Richard), Annette Rieder (Randy), Blyann Johnson (Roger) and Chris Toft (Melissa), 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his brother Alvin Toft, and sisters Joyce Nysven and Beverly Olson.
He was preceded in death by both parents, son Robbie, sister Luella, and great grandson Kacen.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2nd at the Strum Lutheran Church. Friends may call 1 hour prior to service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin in serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.