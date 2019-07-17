Robert Troxel

Robert L. Troxel, 88, of rural Augusta, passed away peacefully at his home in hospice care Saturday evening, July 13, 2019 .
Robert Lee Troxel, son of Ernest Lee and Esther (Horswill) Troxel, was born July 17, 1930 in Garden Valley Township, Jackson County. He lived with his family in the Alma Center and Neillsville area before moving to their farm in Lincoln Township, rural Augusta, in 1937. Bob attended Russell Corner Country School and graduated from Augusta High School.
Following graduation he worked with his father on the farm until taking over a milk route for the Augusta Dairy Maid Co-op. In 1968 he started driving for Diamond Trucking out of Racine, where he transported mostly Case equipment. After 38 years of driving for Diamond, he retired and then drove part time for his son Ron with Brunzlick Trucking out of Augusta. While driving his destinations took him to 48 states as well as Canada. With 3 different trucks he logged over one million miles on each.
On Feb. 3, 1951, Bob was united in marriage to Marie Anderson in Augusta, and to this union 3 children were born. He later married Doris Christianson on July 18, 1970 in Eau Claire. The couple lived in Altoona until building their home and moving to rural Augusta in 1978.
Bob had always enjoyed hunting and for over 25 years he ventured with family and friends to Wyoming to hunt deer and elk. Each trip included a visit to his family in Wyoming.
Keeping his lawn looking nice was not a job to him but one of his favorite pastimes. He loved mowing, weeding and watering his large lawn, as well as landscaping which involved planting many shrubs and trees. When he finished work and was relaxing you could usually find him petting one of his favorite cats on his lap.
Bob is survived by Doris, his wife of nearly 49 years; 2 sons, Ron (Sue) Troxel, and Jon Troxel, all of Augusta; daughter Nancy Troxel-Hoehn of Eau Claire; 3 grandchildren, Stacey (Brian) Leslin of Augusta, Jason Troxel of LaCrosse, Mark (Rhiannon) Troxel of Elk Mound; 3 great grandchildren, Cashton and Kayci Leslin and Aryelle Troxel; sister Yvonne (Henry) Wasserburger of Casper, WY; sister-in-law Lou Troxel of Augusta; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his mother in 1988; father in 1994; sister Vivian Welke in 1989; and brother Arden in 2015.
The family would like to thank Mayo Home Hospice and especially Felicia for giving Bob exemplary nursing care with kindness and compassion.
