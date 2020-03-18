In the interest of public health, we are postponing the visitation and funeral at this time due to the Coronavirus. It is our sincere desire to limit the exposure of the illness to our family and our community. Thank you for your understanding and please know that the family of Robert Turk appreciates your cooperation for the good of us all.
A Celebration of Roberts life will be held at a later date.
Robert D. Turk, 79, of Eau Claire, was freed from his battle with Alzheimers on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Robert was born in Eau Claire on February 25, 1941, a son of Elmer and Doris (Hartman) Turk. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the Class of 1959 and married Leah R. LaPage at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in 1961.
Robert retired from NSP after 35 years of service and loved fishing at Yellow Lake in Webster, WI and playing softball all over the United States.
Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Leah; children, Dan (Judi) Turk of South St. Paul, Dana (Tony) Nicolai of Eau Claire, and Linda (John) Till of Menomonie; brother, Roger (Lavonne) Turk of Eleva; brothers-in-law, Larry LaPage of Eau Claire, Wilbur Vogler of Eau Claire and Denny Swords of Mississippi; sisters-in-law, Janice Lekvin of Eau Claire and Joan LaPage of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Brittany (Joseph) Jerhoff, Melissa (Alex) Nicolai and Brett and Brook Radke; and many nieces, nephew, cousins and many teammates and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Gerald and Florence LaPage; sisters, Victoria Vogler of Eau Claire and Karen Swords of Mississippi; brothers-in-law, Patrick Lekvin and Donovan (Pete) LaPage; sister-in-law, Janice LaPage; and nephew, Todd Sly.
