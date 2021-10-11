Robert L. Unke, 93, town of Lafayette, Chippewa County died peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Robert was born on April 29, 1928 to Elmer and Evelyn (Mesick) Unke in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School in 1947. Robert served his country in a MASH hospital in Germany with the U.S. Army from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952.
Robert married Ida Unverrich at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls on February 6, 1954. After their marriage, they resided in Milwaukee and then Menomonee Falls. He owned and operated service stations in Shorewood from 1953-1969. He and Ida moved to Chippewa Falls in 1969 and he ran Wissota Marina until his retirement in 1994.
He was the first Lafayette Fire Chief, a charter member of the Lions Club, an Elks member and a past Master of the Masonic Temple. He also taught small engine classes at WWTI.
Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ida; daughter, Susan Unke (Allen Kiesow) of Bloomer, WI; son, Steven Unke of Hobe Sound, FL; grandchildren, Peter (Mary) McCann, Melissa Unke and Phillip Unke; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Hanson; and brother, Jerome Unke.
The Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 at English Lutheran Church of Bateman, 20588 County Highway X, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Rev. Rick Biedermann will be officiating. Interment will be in the Bateman Cemetery, town of Lafayette, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Masks are required while attending the services.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.