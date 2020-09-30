Robert James Verbrugge 93, passed away on September 12, 2020 at Oakwood Health Sysrem, Altoona WI. He was born in Humboldt county, Iowa on Feb. 12,1927 to Mae (Storms) and Dan Verbrugge, where he grew up on the family farm with five brothers.
Bob attended Dakota City School until 10th grade and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1945. He attended Iowa Teaching college and played coronet in a dance band. In 1951 he was drafted into the Army where he served state-side, training troops during the Korean conflict. He was working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co where he met Ruth Helen Brown, they were married Sept 3rd 1954 at Mulberry Church near Webster City, IA. After graduating from Iowa State University in 1958 he taught junior and senior high school woodworking and shop classes in Webster City. His desire to further his education led him to University of Wisconsin Stout at Menomonie, WI, however when a teaching opportunity arose at District One Technical Institute (Now CVTC) in Machine Tool he could not pass it up. Teaching for Robert came naturally, he had a tremendous amount of patience and hands on skill. Bob retired from CVTC in 1991.
Bob was a true “Tool man” and loved working on Electronics, plumbing, and auto repair. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed riding scooters, bicycles. He also greatly enjoyed singing in the choir, playing coronet, attending concerts and auctions, travelling and camping.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Marsha Gumness, grandson Robert Kenneth Gumness, brother William Verbrugge, Brother in law Bob (Patty) Brown, Nephews; Gary, John (Denise), Mark (Kathy August) Verbrugge, Michael (Danielle) Brown, Nieces; Judy Buffington Johnson, Janet (Norm) Verbrugge -Gee, Betsy (Jim) Mielke, Mindy Brown, many great nephews and nieces and cousin Lloyd Intermill,
Bob was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Parents, brothers; Durand, Gene, Bernard, and Adrian Verbrugge, infant son Ronald Dean, and many other close family members and friends.
Due to current restrictions no visitation or services will be held. However a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future at First Congregational UCC in Eau Claire. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Humboldt, IA at a later date.
Memories and Condolences may be left at the website For Stokes, Prock, and Mundt; www.cremationsociety-wi.com
In Lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests donations be given to Irvine Park, Christmas Village, Chippewa Valley Gives Back Children’s Literacy Initiative, Korean Army Veteran Associations, or Salvation Army.
