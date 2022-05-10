Robert L. Washburn, 82, formerly of the Eau Claire area, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in DePere, WI.
Robert LeRoy Washburn, son of Dermit and Eva (Hoffmeister) Washburn was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Eau Claire, WI. He was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School. Following his graduation Bob was inducted into the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 23, 1961, and spent his enlistment as part of the flight crews of the C-130’s, flying many missions during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned home to his wife, Kathryn (Kuhnert) Washburn who he had married on July 5, 1959, at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. The couple made their home in Racine, where they raised their 3 children and where he worked at both Tripe E and at A&E Manufacturing. Bob and Kathryn moved to Black River Falls in 1993, and at this time he had worked at Lesson Manufacturing before taking his final factory employment with Ashley Furniture. Following his retirement from Ashley the couple moved to Texas in 2010, making their home in Houston. After his dear wife Kathryn of 55 years passed away in 2015, Bob returned to Wisconsin and eventually moved Green Bay, and for the past 2 years had resided at Rennes Health and Rehabilitation in DePere.
Bob enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors. His family can remember the numerous campfires they all sat around together through the years and the many delicious meals he prepared on the grill. He loved to tinker with mechanics and was an avid woodworker, working on simple projects to building furniture and helping with home improvements.
Bob will be dearly missed by his 2 daughters, Debra and her husband, Douglas Leiting of Houston, TX, Colleen Olsen of Fairchild; son, Robert Washburn Jr. of Green Bay; 7 grandchildren 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Don Olsen; and siblings, Bernadine Dorr, Loretta Luer, Deloris Spencer, Shirley Smith and Roger, Donnie and Marvin Washburn.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor David Ude officiating. Burial with military honors conducted by the Osseo area veterans will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.