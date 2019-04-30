Robert Watkins

Robert A. Watkins, 66 of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Robert was born to Thomas and Eileen (Newton) Watkins on December 16, 1952 in Eau Claire. He served in the Airforce as a Sgt. and jet mechanic during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Thailand and Texas. Robert later worked for SFR Plastics in Chippewa Falls. He enjoyed going to the Acoustic Café to listen to music. He loved skydiving and was a member of Indianhead Skydiving of Wissota.
Robert is survived by his twin sister Barb (Mark) Peterson of Eau Claire, sister Mary Jurgens of Maridean, brother Bernard (Jean) Watkins of Douglas, GA, 8 nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and 2 great great nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Eileen, brothers: Gerald and Richard, niece Sarah Watkins, and great nephew Jacob Peterson.
Special thanks to Dr. Durkee at Pine Grove, Bob’s special girls: Ashley Smith and Meloney Forester at Inclusia, and Dan King and staff at Rising Sons.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Deb Boynton officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com