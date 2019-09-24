Robert Weggen

Robert “Bob” Frederick Weggen, 88, passed away, Sunday September 22 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems−Bloomer.
Bob was born July 22, 1931 in Fall Creek, Wis. to the late Otto and Veda (Cater) Weggen.
On November 4, 1950 he married the love of his life, Vivonna Hovde, and from this union they had four children. Bob loved his family and spending time with them. He liked to fish, hunt and dance.
Bob is survived by his three children, Brenda (Willis) Woodbeck, Rebecca (Jim) Brott and Belinda (Steve) Zehner; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Vivonna, of 62 years; a son, Robert; and daughter in-law, Sue Weggen.
At Bob’s request, no services will be held.
