Robert Weiss

Robert J. Weiss, age 89, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence in Oakwood Hills Senior Living in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
He was born on February 21, 1932, at home in the Township of Alma, to Arnold and Ilma (Schultz) Weiss.
Robert graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1950. He helped on the family farm until 1953 when he was drafted in the United States Army. He was sent to boot camp at Fort Riley, Kansas and completed tank gunner training at Fort Irwin, California. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. In October 1955 he returned home and worked on the family farm.
Robert was united in marriage to Lorena Weisenbeck on February 7, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mondovi and they had five children.
Robert and Lorena purchased a farm in the Town of Gilmanton in 1956 where they spent the next 35 years. They sold the farm in 1991 and moved to the Ryan House in Durand, which they operated as a bed & breakfast. In 2014 they moved into Mondovi and then in 2018 to their residence at Oakwood Hills.
Robert was a long-time member of the Gilmanton American Legion Post #264, the Gilmanton Community Club (serving as treasurer for both for many years) and National Farmers Organization. He was an active member of the Catholic Churches in Mondovi and Lima. He enjoyed singing with the Lima Polka Choir for 26 years. Robert was a hardworking man and successful dairy farmer who loved the land and nature.
He will be lovingly remembered for playing cards, woodworking, fishing, singing, dancing, gardening, snowmobiling, drinking his nightly beer and chopping wood (which he did until age 82). Robert & Lorena were proud of the fact that they heated their homes for 58 years with the wood Robert chopped.
Robert will be missed by his wife of 65 years, Lorena of Eau Claire; four children: Charles (Bonnie) Weiss of Mondovi, WI, Emmy (Ken) Sherrard of Hager City, WI, Nicholas (Shawn) Weiss of Hackberry, AZ, Jenny (Tom) Odegard of Eau Claire, WI; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren;
Brothers; Dennis (Beverly) Weiss, David (Jean) Weiss, sisters-in-law: Janice Weiss, Judy Weiss, many nieces/ grand nieces and nephews/grand nephews; other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Joseph, sister and brother-in-law, Alda (Larry) Wrobel, brothers Gene and Patrick, and grandsons Blaise Axness and Christopher Weiss.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 A.M. with Father Emmanuel officiating. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery with Military Honors accorded following the Mass.
A visitation with be held at Kjentvet -Smith Funeral Home — Mondovi Chapel on Friday, June 18th from 4:00 — 7:00 P.M. and again at church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.
To honor Robert’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to be made to St. Croix Hospice.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.