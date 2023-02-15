Robert A. White, age 92, passed away at Azura Memory & Assisted Living in Eau Claire on January 10th, 2023, with his loving wife Carol and family at his side. He was born on November 17th, 1930 in a farmhouse in the township of Cassian, Oneida County, as the eleventh and youngest child of Arthur G. and Laura M. (Fredericks) White. He was baptized and confirmed at the Prairie Rapids Lutheran Church, in the township of Nokomis, Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
Bob served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1954. He was known as “Bobby” by friends, relatives, and deer hunting buddies.
Bob married his hometown sweetheart, Carol R. Anderson, on January 1, 1952, prior to leaving for the Army. Bob and Carol lived in the Tomahawk area for over 65 years, and it was there they were blessed with two sons, David and Dale. Bob worked for the Oneida County Highway Department and also served on the Tomahawk School Board and Nokomis volunteer fire department for several years. Bob and Carol were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk, Wisconsin and served on various committees and councils. They relocated to Eau Claire four years ago to be nearer to family.
Bob had a love for tractors and other farm machinery. Throughout his life he loved to connect himself with wild life – feeding the birds, wild turkeys, deer and on occasion a few bears.
Bob was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He was a true friend to many and will be missed by all. Bob is survived by his wife Carol of Eau Claire and son David (Pam) White of Eau Claire. He is further survived by 4 grandchildren, Maria (Nate) Lail of Evansville, Wisconsin; Catherine (Jake) Orin of Sugar Grove, Illinois; Kaela Wold of Kauai, Hawaii; and Derek (Ingrid) Wold of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; along with 10 great-grandchildren — Evan & Ethan Lail; Isaac, Caleb, Hudson and Hazel Orin; Kallie and Kaisa Akau; and Jiselle and Henrik Wold; along with many other special nephews, nieces and other relatives and very good friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dale; mother and father, Arthur and Laura; his 10 brothers and sisters and their spouses; and various other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family, which will be designated at a later date.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Bob on June 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk. The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Interment with full military honors will take place at the Prairie Rapids Cemetery in the township of Nokomis, Oneida County, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. A special thanks to the staff at Azura Memory Care & Assisted Living along with the Mayo Clinic Hospice Staff.