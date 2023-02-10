Robert A. White, age 92, passed away at Azure Memory & Assisted Living in Eau Claire on January 10th, 2023, with his loving wife Carol and family at his side. He was born on November 17th, 1930, in a farm house in the Township of Cassian, Oneida County as the eleventh and youngest child of Arthur G. and Laura M. (Fredericks) White. He was baptized and confirmed at the Prairie Rapids Lutheran Church, in the Township of Nokomis, Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

Bob severed in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1954. He was known as “Bobby” by friends, relatives and deer hunting buddies.

