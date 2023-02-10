Robert A. White, age 92, passed away at Azure Memory & Assisted Living in Eau Claire on January 10th, 2023, with his loving wife Carol and family at his side. He was born on November 17th, 1930, in a farm house in the Township of Cassian, Oneida County as the eleventh and youngest child of Arthur G. and Laura M. (Fredericks) White. He was baptized and confirmed at the Prairie Rapids Lutheran Church, in the Township of Nokomis, Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
Bob severed in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1954. He was known as “Bobby” by friends, relatives and deer hunting buddies.
Bob married his hometown sweetheart, Carol R. Anderson, on January 1, 1952, prior to leaving for the Army. Bob and Carol lived in the Tomahawk area for over 65 years, and it was there they were blessed with two sons, David and Dale. Bob worked for the Oneida County Volunteer Highway Department and also served on the Tomahawk School Board and Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Bob and Carol were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, and served on various committees and councils. They relocated to Eau Claire four years ago to be nearer to family.
Bob had a love for tractors and other farm machinery. Throughout his life, he loved to connect himself with wildlife — feeding the birds, wild turkeys, deer and on occasion a few bears.
Bob was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was a true friend to many and will be missed by all. Bob is survived by his wife, Carol of Eau Claire; son, David (Pam) White of Eau Claire. He is further survived by 4 grandchildren: Maria (Nate) Lail of Evansville, Wisconsin, Catherine (Jake) Orin of Sugar Grove, Illinois, Kaela Wold of Kauai, Hawaii, and Derek (Ingrid) Wold of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; 10 great-grandchildren: Evan & Ethan Lail, Isaac, Caleb, Hudson and Hazel Orin, Kallie and Kaisa Akau, and Jiselle and Henrik Wold; along with other special nieces, nephews, other relatives and very good friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dale; mother and father, Laura and Arthur; his 10 brothers and sisters, their spouses and various other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family which will be designated at a later date.
The family will hold a celebration of life for Bob at 11:00 a.m. on June 1, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tomahawk. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment with full military honors will take place at the Prairie Rapids Cemetery in the Township of Nokomis Oneida County, Wisconsin. A luncheon will take place back at the church following the graveside.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. A special thanks to the staff at Azure Memory Care & Assisted Living along with the Mayo Clinic Hospice Staff.