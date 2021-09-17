Roberta Marie (Lancette) (Phillips) Becker, age 74, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Roberta “Bert” was born January 18, 1947 to Robert and Bernice (Rivard) Lancette in Chippewa Falls, WI. She graduated in 1965 from Altoona High School. On December 10, 1979, Bert married William “Bill” Becker. They, along with her six children, created memories together until Bill passed on August 7, 2014. She retired from a successful career with the WI Department of Workforce Development in Madison.
Bert was dedicated and would do anything for her family and friends. She led a very active life. She was involved in; 4H, athletics, and had many social groups she spent her free time with. Her passions were many. She spent much of her time outdoors, playing in the dirt in her garden, tending her flowers, camping with her family, hunting, fishing, making snow angels and mowing her lawn. When indoors, she enjoyed crafts, puzzles, playing card games, baking, and watching youth sports. She had a love of numbers, always finding patterns in dates and ages. She had a saying for everything, and many of her clichés will always stick with those who knew her. She had a smile that could light up a room and an infectious laugh that brought joy to all who heard it. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Granny Grunt and GG. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Bert is survived by: her children; Wendy LaMar (Joe Lentsch), Ken Phillips, Kevin (Angela) Phillips, Lori Phillips, Greg Phillips, and Keri (Joe) Nandory, her siblings; Bernard (Linda) Lancette, Betty Karpe, Barry (Patty) Lancette, and Becky (Steve) Zillmer, her grand-children; Amanda (Mike) Krueger, Eric (Brooke) LaTour, Ryan (Lizzie) LaTour, Thessa Phillips, Heather (Andrew) Austin, and Kyleigh Nandory, her great grand-children; Adam, Alex, Lucas, Kinleigh, Ava, Elijah, and Gabriel, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, family members, loving neighbors, and dear friends.
Bert was preceded in death by; her husband, Bill, her parents, Robert and Bernice, her brother Willie Lancette, her brother-in-law, Dean Karpe, and her son-in-law Bruce LaMar.
A private Celebration of Life for Bert will be held by her family at a later date. An interment will follow for both Bert and Bill so they can rest together eternally at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Bert’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.