Robin Renee LaRose, 56, of Bridge Creek passed away on September 7 at her home.
Robin was born February 13, 1965 to Edward and Mary (nee Patton) LaRose. She was loved by all who met her and will be missed by all who knew her. Robin loved music, movies, and cats. She started every day with a smile and brightened the lives of those who surrounded her. She was grateful for the care and support she received from her mother, sisters, nieces, and uncle, among others. Her smiles and laughter made the world a brighter place, noticeably duller now because of her absence.
Robin will be dearly missed and forever loved by her mother, Mary of Fairchild; 3 sisters, Dawn ( Miles) Johnson, Andrea Jackson, Leslie LaRose all of Fairchild; 3 nieces, Amanda and Samantha Johnson, Allysa (Andrew) Kelton; 3 great nieces, Chloe, Mara and Lila Kelton; aunts and uncles, Charles Patton, Betty and John Steuding all of Altoona, Alfred and Mary Patton of LaCrosse, Damon and Barbara LaRose of Augusta and their families. Robin is now in the loving arms of her papa Edward “Joe”LaRose; grandparents, Margaret and Herman Patton and Tessie and Clifford LaRose; and nephew Luke Johnson.
A visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the Hay Creek Cemetery.
“I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” A. A. Milne