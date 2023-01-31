Rochelle was born August 31, 1935, in Holcombe, WI to Harvey and Harriet (Kesler) Gygi. She attended Holcombe Grade School and High School graduating in 1953. Rochelle married her high school, Robert Benjamin Froehlich, on July 14, 1956 at the United Methodist Church in Holcombe, WI. Throughout their 66 years of marriage, Rochelle always said to him “I love you more than the moon, the stars, and all of you.” They were blessed with three sons: Layne, Barry (Jill) and Todd (Bonnie). Grandchildren: Heidi (Tyler) Shervey, Michelle (Shawn) Peterson, Annie Froehlich; Hallie Froehlich; Kate (Sam) Osborn, Mitchell Froehlich. Great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Emma Shervey; Carter, Lincoln and McKinley Peterson.

Following graduation from High School, Shelly attended Harper Method Beauty School in Madison, WI. After graduating in the Fall of 1954, she began working at J. W. Thomas Beauty Shop in Minneapolis. In the summer of 1955, Rochelle took a leave of absence from her job. Along with a friend, Rochelle took the train to Colorado, and they worked throughout the summer on a Dude Ranch. In the fall of 1955, she moved back to Eau Claire and began working in a beauty shop, and later took a job working at Walgreen’s on the corner of Barstow and Grand. Rochelle worked many years in and around the city of Eau Claire as a food demonstrator, spending about 21 of those years as the “Demo Lady” at the Randall’s store. She truly loved the interaction with people and had many friends.

