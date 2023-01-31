Rochelle was born August 31, 1935, in Holcombe, WI to Harvey and Harriet (Kesler) Gygi. She attended Holcombe Grade School and High School graduating in 1953. Rochelle married her high school, Robert Benjamin Froehlich, on July 14, 1956 at the United Methodist Church in Holcombe, WI. Throughout their 66 years of marriage, Rochelle always said to him “I love you more than the moon, the stars, and all of you.” They were blessed with three sons: Layne, Barry (Jill) and Todd (Bonnie). Grandchildren: Heidi (Tyler) Shervey, Michelle (Shawn) Peterson, Annie Froehlich; Hallie Froehlich; Kate (Sam) Osborn, Mitchell Froehlich. Great-grandchildren: Jaxson and Emma Shervey; Carter, Lincoln and McKinley Peterson.
Following graduation from High School, Shelly attended Harper Method Beauty School in Madison, WI. After graduating in the Fall of 1954, she began working at J. W. Thomas Beauty Shop in Minneapolis. In the summer of 1955, Rochelle took a leave of absence from her job. Along with a friend, Rochelle took the train to Colorado, and they worked throughout the summer on a Dude Ranch. In the fall of 1955, she moved back to Eau Claire and began working in a beauty shop, and later took a job working at Walgreen’s on the corner of Barstow and Grand. Rochelle worked many years in and around the city of Eau Claire as a food demonstrator, spending about 21 of those years as the “Demo Lady” at the Randall’s store. She truly loved the interaction with people and had many friends.
Rochelle loved teaching her granddaughters how to bake and decorate Christmas cookies. Spending time with them in the kitchen was some of the happiest times. She loved sharing her special recipes with family and friends, especially her “bunker hill”, chicken and dumplings, and pumpkin bars. Rochelle also enjoyed playing board games and cards with her grandchildren when they came to visit. When taking time to relax, Rochelle loved spending time with a “good book”. While in her home, Rochelle spent quite a bit of time in the living room watching the activity at the bird feeder. One of her favorite birds was the cardinal; their presence around the feeder brought her many hours of enjoyment.
Once they both retired, Rochelle loved to to travel. Rochelle and Bob enjoyed attending his navy reunions all over the United States. She also took several bus trips with her sister Marilyn. Rochelle has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1956. She taught Sunday school for many years, was on many of the church committees, and also served as a Elder and a Deacon.
Rochelle (Shelly) passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Mayo Hospital, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care, both in Eau Claire, for the care and support they provided to Rochelle and her family.
Rochelle is proceeded in death by her parents Harvey and Harriet (Kesler) Gygi, sister Marilyn (Gygi) Gawlik, and brother Harvey Jr “Butch” Gygi.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00am with visitation 1 hour prior at 10:00am at the First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI, with Reverend Kathryn Reid Walker. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held in the church basement. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire, in the spring. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the the ALS Association, the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire or the American Cancer Society.