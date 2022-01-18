Rocky Lynn Heike, 67, of Mondovi, WI, died December 27, 2021, after struggling with a short-term illness. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of his caregivers.
He was born in Mondovi, WI, September 21, 1954, to Joel and Veronica Heike; and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1972. His Dad taught him the art of painting houses and they formed a successful business, Quality Painting. He happily painted for over fifty years.
Having a passion for Corvettes, Rocky became a long-time member of the local Corvette Club. He will be remembered for his vast knowledge of Corvettes, teasing nature, love of life, and giving a “thumbs up.”
Rocky is survived by his fiancé and soul mate, Ronny (Ruth) Larson; her children, Josh Hertzfeldt (Lisa) and Wendy Bowe (Jeff); Ronny’s grandchildren, Jackson and Riley; his two sisters: June Heike Reny (Chip), Colorado Springs, CO, and Janelle Heike Earl (Don Stoebner, significant other), Eau Claire, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lest we forget, Rocky was a loving “Daddy” to his two Bichon Frises, Lily and Angel.
His Mom and Dad, Joel and Veronica Heike, preceded Rocky in death.
After an internment of ashes service at Sacred Heart Cemetery on May 21, 2022, a celebration of life will follow at The Classic Garage in Eau Claire, WI.
