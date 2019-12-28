Roderick Anderson

Rev. Roderick Duane Anderson, 86, was born to life October 12, 1933, in Blair, Wisconsin and was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home — Chippewa Falls.
He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1951. After graduation, he served four years in the United States Air Force, serving three years in Germany. Roderick married Janice Anger on June 15, 1957. After his time in the service, he began a career in mortuary science but changed his course of study when he felt the calling into the ministry. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1961 with a degree in sociology and graduated from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN with a Masters of Divinity in 1964.
Roderick was blessed with many wonderful years of ministry, serving as a minister at Nordland Lutheran in Rutland, North Dakota (1964-1968), First Lutheran in Valley City, North Dakota (1968-1974), and Faith Lutheran in Cameron, Wisconsin (1974-1998). He returned to Eau Claire upon retirement where he continued to serve as a pulpit supply minister for many years.
Roderick loved serving people through his ministry. His smile would light up a room and his compassion was one of his many honorable traits. He was a great family man and enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and music events. He was an avid Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. His hobbies included woodworking, fishing, golfing, water skiing, and he was a member of the US Air Force Cross Country Ski Team (Germany) while in the service.
Roderick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sylvia (Hanson) Anderson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Clara Anger; brother and sister-in-law, Willard and Jean Anderson; brother-in-law, Charles Anger; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Carol Burns; nephew, Eric Anderson; great-niece, Anna Burfield.
Roderick is survived by his wife, Janice, of 62 years; four daughters, Mary (Jeffrey) Hartlund of Dexter, MI, Susan (Randy) Hill of Cameron, WI, Kara (Michael) Zutter of Colfax, WI, Elizabeth (Michael) Joosten of Chippewa Falls, WI; twelve grandchildren, Andrea (Sarah) Hartlund, Nicole (Matthew) Ernst, Jenna (Jefferey) Stesiak, Adam Hill, Katie (Josh) Meyer, Ryan (Carly) Zutter, Chad Zutter, Kalyn (Owen) Lewis, Abby (Christopher) Crotteau, Heidi Joosten, Daniel Joosten, Sarah (Alexander) Plum; twelve great-grandchildren, Teagan, Braden, Natalie, Caleb, Kaylee, Jonah, Andrew, Oliver, Kalem, Maci, Brenna, and Harper; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Lois Schultz; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hayes; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Roderick wishes to extend their sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude for the loving care and compassion of the caregivers at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and St. Croix Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 29, at 5:00 p.m. at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center in Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on December 29 from 3:30-5:00 at the church. Private family burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. Military Honors will be conducted by VFW Post 305 at the cemetery.
