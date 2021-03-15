Roderick (Rod) Sylvester Stenzel (87) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on March 9, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. There will be a private service for family at the Cremation Society of Wisconsin on March 21, 2021.
Rod was born on November 24, 1933 to Julia (Kasper) and Anton Stenzel. He was the third son in a family of four boys. He was born in Easton, Minnesota and later moved to Minnesota Lake. He earned his Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine in 1958 from the University of Minnesota. Rod then joined the Air Force and served in North Dakota and Greenland. He married Florence Fischer on June 24, 1961. They moved to Durand where Rod started practicing as a veterinarian. They were married 15 years and had four daughters, Julie, Jan, Carla and Rachel.
On September 14, 1985, Rod married Lorraine Brunn. Lorraine had four children Gregory, Jeff, Rhonda and Brenda. Rod and Lorraine lived in Durand, Wisconsin until 1995. They moved to Eau Claire to be closer to family. Rod retired in 2005 after 44 years as a vet. He then spent 10 years as a customer service greeter for Markquart Motors. Rod and Lorraine spent time traveling, fishing and camping. Rod had a great love of flying and obtained his private pilot’s license. He owned a Cessna 172 and took several small trips with family and friends. He also enjoyed model trains. Rod spent hours creating beautiful scenery on a track that travels through tunnels and around mountain tops. Family loved to watch and listen as his trains whistled across the tracks.
Rod is survived by his wife, Lorraine of 35 years, brother Don (Dee) Stenzel, daughters Julie (Jon) Anderson, Jan Thalacker, Carla (Bob) Van Den Elzen, Rachel (Ed) Spoerl and stepchildren Greg (Margaret) Brunn, Jeff Brunn, Rhonda (Lori) Brunn and Brenda Brunn. Also (19) grandchildren Ashley, Kirk, Dan, Brittany, Spencer, Bria, Anne Marie, Aliza, Alec, Ayden, Erika, Ellie, Elise, Steven, Lane, Lance, Jared, Janessa, Lauren and (11) great-grandchildren Annie, Lucy, Theo, Josie, Fiona, Marvin, Oscar, Nolan, Keston, Kinley and Riley.
Rod and Lorraine’s love was a marriage made in heaven. His quiet, kind-hearted demeanor will be missed by all.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Services on March 21st will be live streamed to the cremation society of Wisconsin’s Facebook page.
