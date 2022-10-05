Rodger Falkenberg.jpg

Rodger D. Falkenberg, 75 of Bloomer, WI passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 after a courageous battle against Lewy Bodies Dementia.

Rodger was born on November 6, 1946, to Carl and Rose (Jiskra) Falkenberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodger Falkenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you