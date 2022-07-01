Rodger Hayes Miller, age 97, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday June 22, 2022.
Rodger was born December 9th, 1924, in the town of Union, Eau Claire Co., WI. Rodger grew up working on the family farm. On April 1st, 1945, Rodger married his best friend and love of his life, Jean M. Cummings. Together they raised five children in their 72 years of marriage.
Rodger served in the U.S. Army overseas during WWII and was honorably discharged. Rodger, along with Jean, ran a country store in Fall City. He then worked at Pope & Talbot Paper Company for 36 years until his retirement.
Rodger was an active member of Fall City Church and Amy Chapel, where he taught Sunday School. His Christian faith was strong, and he and Jean often boarded visiting missionaries.
Starting at age 14, Rodger was very active playing Dartball in church leagues as well as the Eau Claire Commercial League. He was elected to the Wisconsin Dartball Hall of Fame in 2013. His hours of practice paid off as his batting average was over .521 for 25 straight years. He was on a total of eight state championships teams, most with McFadden’s Trucking Team.
Rodger had a love for baseball and softball. He spent his younger years playing baseball. After starting his family, he became active in 4H softball in Little Elk Creek, coaching and umpiring many games over the years. He also enjoyed boxing as a younger man, boxing in the Army and in the Eau Claire area. Rodger and Jean enjoyed watching their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play sports.
Rodger and Jean enjoyed traveling and visited 48 states and Canada. They spent several winters in Arizona. Summers were spent camping in Chetek, either fishing, playing cards or spending time with family and friends.
Rodger is survived by his loving family: four daughters, Nicky (Gary) Cummings of Elk Mound, Dianne (Wayne) Myers of Menomonie, Jacky (Dan) Stewart of Fall Creek, and Cami (John Waggoner) Miller of Hayward; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Rod, deceased) Miller of Eau Claire; brother, Norman (Marion) Miller; sister, Ivadell (Ozzie, deceased) Howe and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his nine grandchildren: Tim (Kelly) Miller of Appleton, Shannon (Jim) Denzine of Thorp, Tammy (Jimmy) Klatt of Webster, Ranae Stewart of Mondovi, Melissa (Pat) Pritchard of Menomonie, Cheryl (Ryan Reed) Cummings of Stillwater, OK., Ryan (Maxie Combs) Cummings of Stillwater, OK., Kyrah (Kevin) Klika of Chippewa Falls, and Jason (Courtney) Beaulieu of Colfax; fifteen great-grandchildren: Ashley Retzloff, Zach (Amanda) Haig, Kaitlyn (Tyler) McGill, Carter (Hannah Cedarblade) Pritchard, Wyatt Denzine, Elizabeth Hansen, Makayla Denzine, Kennedy Pritchard, Kennedy Reed, Presley Reed, Kannon Klika, Ava Beaulieu, Avery Beaulieu, Kinleigh Klika, and Beckett Beaulieu; and two great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey Evenson and Remington Haig.
Rodger was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; parents, Fred and Freda Miller; brothers: Walter, Everett, Todd, Edward, Roy and Robert; sisters: Ruth, Fern, Delores, Donna Mae; and beloved son, Rod Miller.
The family extends a special thank you to nephew Ronnie Miller for his many visits with Rodger.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard at 3:00 p.m. at Forest Center Cemetery, in Menomonie, WI.
