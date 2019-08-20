Rodger Stolp

Rodger J. Stolp, 88, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at home under the loving care of his family and Mayo Home Health and Hospice.
Rodger was born October 2, 1930, to the late Henry and Anna (Drier) Stolp. Rodger’s mother died when he was 7 years old and he was raised by his father and grandmother. Rodger starting working at 12 years of age and instilled his strong work ethic in his children.
In 1948, Rodger graduated from Eau Claire Senior High and from UW-EC in 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan (Jo) Carlson, on November 23, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Together they raised two beautiful daughters.
Rodger taught in the Eau Claire school system for several years – first at Central Junior High and later at North when that school opened as a Junior-Senior High. Later he partnered in or was owner of three different businesses. Most of those years were spent in the distributorship of Starcraft boats and campers in the Wisconsin area.
He loved the outdoors, spending many family vacations fishing and camping (in a Starcraft camper!). Rodger started fishing at a very young age and was blessed in his later years to have several “young” friends who made sure he could still get out and wet a line!
Rodger was also an avid hunter, enjoying small game, deer and elk hunting. He was very proud of his North American Sheep Grand Slam. Being blinded in one eye while on a hunting trip in 1958 didn’t slow him down at all – he just customized the stock on his guns to accommodate!
Rodger was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 68 years. He was very proud of his ushering abilities and still performed those duties up until the day he could no longer attend worship services.
First and foremost, Rodger was a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He always had a Starburst at the ready for the kids (and kids at heart) along with words of wisdom. A favorite that has been carried down through the generations: when someone (usually one of his children) would whine, “that’s not fair,” he would respond, “the fair is in Chippewa!”
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years and best friend, Jo; daughters, Deanna (Don) Schlieve and Pamela Anondson; grandchildren, Alyssa (Andy) Engedal and Emily (Tom) Prissel; great grandchildren, Kyelie, Kallen and Kaleb Engedal and Lincoln and Joanna Prissel; sister-in-law, Barbara Carlson; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Rodger was preceded in death by his brothers, LaVerne (Evelyn) and Sherwood (Irene).
Rodger’s family would like to thank Dr. Chris Roberts, the staff of the Aging & Disability Resource Center, our Visiting Angels, the nurses and volunteers from Mayo Hospice and the many friends who helped Rodger and the family through his end-of-life journey.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire) with Pastor Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rodger’s memory may be made to either Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mayo Home Health and Hospice-Eau Claire, or Visiting Angels (2411 N. Hillcrest Parkway #2, Altoona, WI 54720).
To send your condolence to the family, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.