Rodney Dean (Rod) Alf, 80, of Eau Claire died at home Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was born the third child of F. William (Bill) and Alice (Crooker) Alf July 24, 1941.
He attended Springfield Prairie School, Seymour Township, and Rock Falls elementary, both one room country schools. He graduated Memorial High School, Eau Claire in 1959. As a teenager he operated the Caryville ferry for his father.
Rod and Judy Margeth Johnson were married August 04, 1962 at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. He began a long career with Burroughs Corporation about 1960 in Minneapolis, MN, working many years as a computer technician. He has lately been a driver for Marquardt Motors and has been part of the leadership at Saving Grace Lutheran Church where he was a charter member.
He is survived by his wife Judy, son Robert (Heidi) and their children, Ashley, grandchild Milania, Dereck (Jamie) Kennedy (Brandon); daughter Laurie (Joe) and their children, Amanda, grandchild Morgan, Joshua; son Michael (Jennifer) and their children, Collin and Aubrey. He is further survived by brothers James (Karen) and Arthur (Susan) and sister-in-law Phyllis Alf. He will be missed by Judy’s siblings and spouses, Tom and Linda Johnson, Mary and Bob Wold, Carrie and Larry Hartman and Ernie and Michelle Johnson, many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his older brother Frederick.
A celebration of Rod’s life will take place at the funeral chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona Monday, August 30th, 2021 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11.
Funeral arrangements are by Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Alf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.