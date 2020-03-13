Rodney Freeman Madison, of Chetek, WI passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice. He was born in Marshfield, WI on December 25, 1940, the oldest child of Frances (Groth) and Freeman Madison.
Rodney served in the Air Force as a member of the 90th Tactical Fighter Squadron. His duties included being a crew chief for the F-100 that flew support missions in Vietnam. Upon return to Chetek, Rodney had many different occupations including bridge construction on Highway 53, owning an agriculture business, dairy and vegetable farming. He was always a good steward of the land. In semi-retirement, Rodney became an over the road truck driver. Special interests included airplanes, trains, race cars, restoring old tractors, the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Cubs, hunting and traveling. Rod loved life, his family and friends to the fullest.
Rodney will remain in the hearts of his wife Kathy; daughters Linda (David) DeMarsh of Chandler, AZ, Mary (David) Anderson of Jordan, MN and Jennifer (Ryan) Metzenbauer of Chippewa Falls, WI; four grandchildren: Brittany, Trevor, Jacob and Kelsey: two great-grandchildren: Austin and Zachary; brother Dennis (Yvonne) Madison, sister Annette (Mike) Messner and sister-in-law Cecelia Nelson. Uncle Butch will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at the Chetek United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 A. M. until the time of service. Military honors will be accorded following the service at the church. Please join the family for lunch and continued fellowship in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chetek Area Veterans Memorial or the Memorial Day fly over.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.