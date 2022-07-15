Rodney James Radtke, 69, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, lovingly supported by his family in his yearlong journey through cancer.
Rodney was born in Eau Claire on August 18, 1952, to Arthur and Delhia (Kumferman) Radtke. Rodney graduated from Altoona High School where he was a member of the golf team for three years. He continued to enjoy golf throughout his life. After graduation he was employed by American Motors Corp (AMC) in Kenosha, WI.
His adventurous spirit took him backpacking through Europe and to California. He left Wisconsin traveling west with a friend and arrived in El Portal, California, in April 1979. Shortly after arriving in El Portal, he began working for the Yosemite Park & Curry Company, the largest concession business in the national park system at that time. In 1980 he took a position with the National Park Service.
He married Jan Ball on the beach at Half Moon Bay, near San Francisco, in September 1981.
Rod had a great love of nature and the splendor of Yosemite National Park.
He enjoyed the solitude of the east side of the Sierras and backpacking in the high country with his beloved dogs Bayah and Ludie. In 2016 he returned to Eau Claire to be closer to family.
Rod will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his love of sports, and being “cool, calm, and collected.” He will be greatly missed.
Rodney is survived by his siblings; Gene (Arlene) Radtke of De Pere, WI, twin sister Brenda Steinke of Eau Claire, Theresa (Ron) Erickson of Eau Claire, Art Radtke of Moses Lake, WA. Rodney is remembered by his nieces and nephew as fun-loving and kind; Jenni (Edgar) Bernal, Angie (George) Clausen, Dan (Shelba) Steinke, Ryan (Kristel Flick) Erickson, Jessica (Andrew) Pagel, and Andrea Radtke.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staffs of Mayo Clinic Health System, Inclusa, and Chippewa Valley Taxi.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Prince of Peace Covenant Church, S12605 State Road 37, Mondovi, WI. The visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a 12:00 p.m. memorial service. There will be a luncheon to follow.