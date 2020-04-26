Captain Roger David Albertson, 83, Lake City, TX and Colfax, WI successfully completed a final “gentle landing” on April 18, 2020 as he passed from this life to Heaven where he gets to be with Jesus forever. He was in his Colfax home, surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born April 4, 1937 in Winona, MN, attended country grade school in Bennett Valley (Buffalo Co, WI), spent two years at Eleva-Strum High School, and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1955. On June 5, 1959, Roger married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Joan Christine Litsheim of Eau Claire, WI. Two days later, he graduated from St. Olaf College with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and Air Science. That same day, he was also commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Air Force. Upon completion of his pilot training in T-34, T-37, and T-33 aircraft he flew KC-97 and KC-135 air-refueling aircraft based from Lincoln, NE, Wichita Falls, TX, and Portsmouth, NH from 1961- 1967. Although Roger decided to leave the Air Force to provide a more stable environment to raise his family, his great love of country never left him and he raised his children to appreciate what it means to be an American and never take their freedoms for granted. Roger was hired as a pilot by Northwest Airlines in March 1967 and flew Boeing 727, Boeing 707, Boeing 757, and Boeing 747’s. He enjoyed a successful career with Northwest and retired in 1996 as a Boeing 747 Captain based out of Honolulu. HI.
Roger was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Cottage Grove, MN for many years, sang in the choir, and served on several committees, including Church Council President. He had a beautiful voice and sang in the St. Paul Chapter Barbershop Chorus. Roger enjoyed his family, his flying, and his hobbies of woodworking, home remodeling (including designing and building a 2-story solid oak spiral staircase), wood carving, hobby farming, reading, playing cards, and traveling. Living on Lake Corpus Christi with his wife of over 60 years, he enjoyed watching the sunsets both at home and during their travels. We remember he would often plan the day in a way to make sure we were in the “perfect” spot to “catch the sunset.”
Roger is survived by his wife, Joan, sons Scott David (Janna) Albertson of Stillwater, MN, Derik Jon Albertson of Dallas, TX, Brent Steven (Mary) Albertson of Afton, MN , and daughter Sue Marie (Scott) Enervold of La Crosse, WI. Grandchildren: Jessica Lynn (Matt) Howe, Jake Lewis and Beth Marie Albertson, Afton Christine and Anja Marie Enervold. Great grandchildren: Dante (Megan) Carlson, Matthew and Jack Howe. He is also survived by his sister, Ardelle Williamson, six nephews, two nieces, and many grand and great nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Orvin and Arleen Albertson and his brother, Sam.
Roger’s warm, generous spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Thank you to all of our family and friends for your support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of life will be held later with a burial at the Little Dane Church in St. Onge, SD.
