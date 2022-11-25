Roger Allen Ashwell, 72, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home.
Roger was born May 14, 1950, to William and Vilona (Zittel) Ashwell in Eau Claire. Raised largely in rural Mondovi, WI, Roger joined the US Air Force in 1969 and was deployed to Vietnam. After returning from the war, he met and married the love of his life, Lorna Burkart. Together, they had two boys whom they raised in Eau Claire. Family was everything to Roger. He taught his boys to hunt, fish, and camp. Over the years he enjoyed playing on many teams and leagues such as softball, bowling, and archery. Roger was the neighbor that shoveled your drive or helped clean the leaves from your yard. He adored his grandchildren and always made sure his candy jar was full of M&M’s when they or any of his nieces, nephews, or godchildren came for a visit.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Lorna (Burkart) Ashwell; Son, Gregory (Kimberlee) Ashwell of Hartford, WI; Son, Jason (Nichole) of IL; Grandchildren, Katja, Haidyn, Jonah, and Logan; Brothers, Laverne (Margaret), Michael (Diane), Steven (Sandy), and Jerry; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, friends and family.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, William and Vilona; brother, Charles; sister-in-law, Penny, sister-in-law, Sandra Duck; and brother-in-Law and good friend, Gaylord Monson.
Services will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon following the service. Burial with Military Honors will be on Friday December 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
