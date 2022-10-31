Roger Bauer

Roger Ernest Bauer, 83, of Altoona, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Chippewa Falls, WI.
Roger was born January 12, 1939 to Charles and Elizabeth Bauer, at home in Lima, Pepin CO. He married Doreen Schlewitz May 15, 1965. After moving to Altoona in the autumn of 1965, they became members of St. Mary’s parish. Roger volunteered as an usher, he helped during bingo nights, lend a helping hand during St. Mary’s Fall Festival and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was employed at Eau Claire County Highway Department where he began as a truck driver and through the years enjoyed a number of friendships.
Together Roger and Doreen, along with their family enjoyed summer weekends camping in the Chetek area. It was there they shared a love of fishing, meeting and making new friends, campfires and the making and drinking of margaritas. Roger enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. During one of those trips he caught his “biggest” fish, however, the camera that contained the pictures to prove it has never been found. This led to lots of laughter as he shared his “fish tale” with family and friends.
Roger actively served his country through the United States Army, 1962, following his time in active duty he served as a reservist until the fall of 1968.
Roger is survived by daughter Kelly (Keith) Dewitz; son Brian (Lisa) Bauer; son-in-law Mike (Peg) Hays; grandchildren Taylor (Emily) Dewitz, Jordan (Deanna) Dewitz, Melanie (Adam) Wold, Alec Bauer, Jenna Bauer, Zachary (Tessa) Hays; great-grandchildren James, Ellie, Caleb, Camille and Kenzie.
