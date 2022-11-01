Roger Ernest Bauer, 83, of Altoona, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Chippewa Falls, WI.

Roger was born January 12, 1939 to Charles and Elizabeth Bauer, at home in Lima, Pepin CO. He married Doreen Schlewitz May 15, 1965. After moving to Altoona in the autumn of 1965, they became members of St. Mary’s parish. Roger volunteered as an usher, he helped during bingo nights, lend a helping hand during St. Mary’s Fall Festival and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

