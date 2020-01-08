Roger Beede

Roger K. Beede, age 78, died at home in Forest Lake, MN on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after battling health issues the past few years.
Roger was born on March 30, 1941 to the late Clifford and Clara (Ronnei) Beede in Whitehall, Wisconsin. He grew up on the family farm and attended a one room schoolhouse through 6th grade. Roger attended Junior High School in Hixton until the family moved to Eau Claire. He always joked the best day of his life was when they moved off the farm. Roger continued his education in Eau Claire graduating in 1959 from Memorial High School and then receiving his BS in Chemistry from UW-EC. On August 18, 1962 he married Lynne C. Nelson at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
He was always a hard worker starting on the family farm and then at the Farmers Store in Eau Claire. Following college, he worked a few years at the University of Minnesota and Pillsbury before joining Honeywell in Minneapolis where he worked 34 years until his retirement in 2000.
Roger, Lynne, and the kids enjoyed camping throughout the years in both tents and their pop-up trailer. Many local outings and trips to California (enjoying the states in between) were taken. The fun continued when the grandchildren came along. For many years Roger and Lynne enjoyed retirement life. They traveled to Arizona in the winter, South Dakota in the summer and visited almost all lower 48 states in their RV.
Roger was an avid outdoorsman from a young age. He truly loved hunting and fishing. The many, many falls spent at his brother Jims pheasant game farm or at the land deer hunting with family were treasured times. Roger also enjoyed upland bird and waterfowl hunting in the north woods and western regions of MN amidst the company of various friends and family throughout the years. Fishing, his other love, was enjoyed from a boat, in waders on a trout stream or in an ice house with a tip-up. He was thrilled to teach his grandchildren how to fish.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynne; sons, Jeff (Kelly) of Eau Claire and Andy (Andrea) of Coon Rapids, MN; daughter, Laurie McGuigan of Lino Lakes, MN; grandchildren, Tiffaney Beede (fiancé Jared Weinfurtner) and Erica (Stuart) Joyce; Carolynne, Paul, and Laura Beede, and Olivia McGuigan; great granddaughter, Freya Joyce; brother, Jim (Mary); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Fred.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire (4611 Commerce Valley Road) with Pastor Glenndy Ose officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. An interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials in memory of Roger be given to either The American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/; St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/; or to a cancer research organization of your choosing.
