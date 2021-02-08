Roger Douglas Biegel, 80, of Eau Claire passed away on February 4, 2021 at Heritage Memory Care with the support of St. Croix Hospice in Eau Claire.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI on January 27, 1941, the son of Joe and Illa (Kleinsmith) Biegel. He was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School.
Roger worked for the Eau Claire Highway Department for 37 years and was a very proud Labor Council member. He was a representative of the AFSCME County Highway, Eau Claire Area Labor Council AFL-CIO and the Executive Board of the Council for 27 years as Vice President of the Council. He was the Third Congressional District COPE all the years he was a Labor Council Board. He served on the county union negotiating team and was a delegate to many congressional district conventions and State Democratic Party conventions. He was dedicated union man and a long-time member of the Eau Claire Democratic Party.
Roger loved his many animals but particularly his cat Hobo. When he was able he loved to go out to eat, hunting, fishing, listen to country music and having a few beers with his friends and family. He enjoyed watching the packers, but baseball was his favorite, he had been an avid Yankees fan since he was young.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Illa Biegel.
Roger is survived by his wife, Ann Biegel; two sons, Tony Biegel and Toby (Leah) Biegel; two daughters, Bonnie Biegel and Amy (Kelly) Sather; and three grand kids, Tyler, Samantha and Cutler.
Roger’s funeral will be Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will follow the service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Seymour. A celebration of life will be held at the Maple Manor from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.