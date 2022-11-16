Roger Charles Clark, of Fall Creek, age 69 passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Roger was born January 30th, 1953, to Charles and Dorothy Clark of Trego, WI. He graduated from Spooner High School and earned his Associate’s Degree from UW-Barron. He worked at Jerome Foods in shipping and then entered the building industry in sales. He met Marleen at Jerome Foods and they married in 1985. They had two daughters, Kristen and Kayla. Roger was a prior member of St. James Trinity Lutheran in Fall Creek, WI, and more recently was a member of Trinity Lutheran in Eau Claire. Upon retirement, Roger enjoyed fishing, watching the Packers, gardening, camping, and especially family time.
He is survived by his wife, Marleen (Grant) Clark, daughter, Kristen (Josh) Wallace, daughter, Kayla (Evan) James, granddaughter, Arianna Wallace, grandson, Everett Wallace, grandson, James baby (expected), brother/best friend, Dave (Kathy) Seitz, sister, Judy Clark, mother-in-law, Eileen Grant, aunt, Evelyn Frederickson, sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kevin) Olson, brother-in-law, Jon (Sheila) Grant, brother-in-law, Dean (Cindy) Grant, and loved by many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Clark, sister, Lois (Henry) Moen, father-in-law, Ordean Grant, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will take place on Friday, at the church, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will take place at the church immediately following the service.