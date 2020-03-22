Roger Dieringer

Roger Mathew Dieringer, 82, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Eau Claire.
Roger was born March 2, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Victor and Marion (Bruker) Dieringer. He is a 1955 high school graduate in Milwauee. He married Jill A. Kossow on May 19, 1978 in Milwaukee. Jill survives.
He is further survived by his four daughters, Jessica (Nicholas) Dieringer-Young of DePere, Carolann (Tim) Ramthun of Campbellsport, Bonnie (Ralph) Rademacher of Labadie, MO, and Jodi (Dan) Kavanaugh of Catawissa, MO; Grandchildren, Gavin and Stella Young, Tiffany (Doug) Franzen, Justin (April) Ramthun, Shannon Rademacher; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne Dieringer.
Roger began his career at Milwaukee Cheese Company and was a salesman in Milwaukee and Eau Claire. He then went on to work for Wisconsin Agriculturist selling magazine subscriptions and met many farmers in doing so. It then led him to his next career working for New York Life Insurance Company, with his office based in Eau Claire. He retired from there in 1997.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed taking his family to Canada on fishing trips. He had a passion for bowling, and not only enjoyed the sport himself but loved to watch his family and friends bowl. He loved playing all sorts of card games, especially Sheepshead. He enjoyed keeping his mind fresh with challenging crossword puzzles. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #402 and Lake Street United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Rev. Jerry Morris will officiate. Visitation will be held at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service, will continue following the service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for Rogers family at chippewavalleycremation.com