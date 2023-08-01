Eighmy, Roger photo.jpg

Roger Lawrence Eighmy, age 83, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, July 22.

He was born August 13, 1939, in Menomonie, WI to Lawrence and Gladys (Miller) Eighmy. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1957.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Eighmy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  