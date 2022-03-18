Roger Forcier went to meet his Lord and Savior — Jesus Christ on March 13, 2022, where he was greeted with: “Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant!” He was 85.
Roger was born on June 13, 1936 in Eau Claire, to Ray and Tina Forcier.
Roger graduated from Regis HS, and UWEC. He was a teacher and coach in his early career. He then went into business with Equitable Life, where he rose to the top of his profession nationally. Roger was involved for decades in many local organizations. Roger loved playing the piano daily, his family, faith, the outdoors, and participating in sports.
He is survived by his children Laurie, Paul (Jan), Chris (Andrea), Stephanie (Kris), 12 grandchildren, his sisters; Mary Ellen Burns, Betty Debonville, Dona King, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years; Susan, his infant daughter Aimee, in-laws Corinne and Leo Duax, brother-in-law David Duax, and brother, Raymond. For more on Roger’s beautiful life, and details of the services, go to; www.lenmarkfh.com or leave a condolence for Roger’s family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4 until 7 PM at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
