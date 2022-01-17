Roger A. Grawe, 64 of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Roger was born on February 13, 1957, in Quincy, Illinois, son of Eugene and MaryAnn (Mast) Grawe. He married Lynda R. Geurkink on February 12, 1983; she passed away on January 10, 1986. Roger then married Patricia M. Baker on May 6, 1987. Patricia passed away on September 1, 2016. Roger graduated from St. Anthony School in 1971, St. Joseph Seminary in Oak Brook, IL in 1975, and from Quincy College, majoring in theology in 1979.
Growing up Roger worked on the family farm picking strawberries, tending to the large vegetable garden, and harvesting massive onions along with all the rest of the produce. He also was active in Circle K, which was a community-based club at Quincy College, even holding the office of president for the club. After college, he became involved in the Boys Scouts of America which is what took him to Wisconsin for a job with the organization. He did various sales jobs until he gained employment at Menards Headquarters in Eau Claire, WI. Roger was also very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints after being baptized a member in 1982. He continued to be an avid gardener after relocating in Wisconsin, sharing his produce with others.
Roger is survived by his step-children; James “Jim” D. (Linda) Rubenzer, parents of Laura (Steve) Grages, Matt (Lucy) Rubenzer, and Joe Rubenzer; daughter, Lisa A. (Mike) Stoner, parents of Cortney, Kyle, and Kevin Stoner, daughter; Michelle P. (Doug) Stephen, parents of Taylor and Zach Stephen and daughter Kathy Rubenzer. Roger is also survived by his siblings; Lucille Grawe of Quincy, IL, Rita Frericks of Liberty, IL, Ken (Geri) Grawe, Margie Grawe, Tom Grawe of Quincy, Rose Ann Hugenberg of Liberty, JoAnn (Fred) Witte of Quincy, Mary Howald of Center, MO., and Dorothy (Bob) Haley of Quincy; sister-in-law, Gail Grawe of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Joseph F. Grawe, brothers-in-law, Paul Frericks and Dan Hugenberg, nieces; Jacquelin Grawe, Adrianne Grawe, and Katie Hugenberg, nephew, Timothy Haley, great nephew, Ty Murder, and two siblings in infancy.
Funeral services will be January 17, 2022, at 5:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3335 Stein Blvd, Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:00pm at the church prior to the services. Masks are required. A private family burial will be held the next day at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Baldwin, Wisconsin.
Memorials can be made to the Gene Grawe Fund, which helps to pay for education named after Roger's father, 2600 Maine Street, Quincy, IL 62301, or the Boy Scouts of America.