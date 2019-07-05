Roger P. Green, 82, of rural Cadott, passed away peacefully due to complications related to acute leukemia on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was surrounded by his loving family and the supportive staff of the hospital.
Roger Paul Green, son of Herbert and Clara (Brown) Green was born June 30, 1937 at home on Woodland Valley Road in Ludington Township, rural Cadott. As a child he was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour Township, Eau Claire County. He attended Woodland Valley Country School and Cadott High School. On July 26, 1958, Roger was united in marriage to Verle Ann Helm also at Zion Lutheran Church.
Roger lived his entire life on the on Woodland Valley Road where he farmed with his wife until 1963 when he took a construction job in Milwaukee. For the next 6 years he worked in Milwaukee and drove home on the weekends to be with his family. To be back at home permanently he took a job with Eau Claire Roofing, and has also worked for Lampert Yards in Augusta, Stanley Corporation in Stanley and for Walter Brothers Logging out of Holcombe. In 1971 he joined partnership in a construction company with Ray Peterson, and then in 1973 that dissolved and he went in the construction business with his boys. At one time he also worked as a bartender for Harry and Ruth Higerts at Higerts’ Bar in Ludington and this job developed into a long lasting friendship with Harry and Ruth.
Roger loved his family and enjoyed not only working with family, but also relaxing with them as well. He looked forward to hunting with family, camping, sitting around the campfire and having numerous cook outs.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Verle “Tootie”; 3 daughters, Lesa Raether of Fall Creek, Vicki and Arty Schroeder of Montana, Dawn and Derek Robinson of Sand Creek; 2 sons, Kyle Green and Russell and Rachel Green all of Cadott; 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; sister Rosemarie Klimek of Milwaukee; other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings, Gordon, Garland, Lorenzo and Lyle Green, Aleatha Wagner with her 3 children, Margaretta Weber and Reginia Green.
A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with services at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.
