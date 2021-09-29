On September 24, our dearest husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend peacefully joined his beloved wife Lucy in heaven. Roger battled Parkinson’s Disease for 17 years, but did not let the disease squelch his wry sense of humor and appreciation for his family and friends.
Roger was born to Harley “Joe” and Elsie (Baldeschwiler) Hoffman on June 26, 1936, in Mendota, Illinois. In 1940, the family moved to De Pere, WI where Roger attended St. Norbert’s school and began regularly attending Green Bay Packer games with his father and brothers. When Roger was 16, his family moved to Thorp where his father established and operated Hoffman Dairy. Roger graduated from Thorp High School in 1954 and, after working at the dairy for several years, took ownership of it in 1969. In 1980, Roger began following his passion for numbers and efficiency and purchased a franchise of General Business Services, which he ran until he retired in 2002.
Roger was inducted into the US Army in 1957 and was sent to Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Dix for his basic training and advanced infantry school, respectively. He served with Co. G, 426th, 32nd Red Arrow Infantry Division, based in Stanley, and was activated during the 1961 Berlin Crisis and stationed at Fort Lewis After returning to Thorp, he served in several National Guard units in Wisconsin until retiring in 1984 with a rank of Major.
Roger served the St. Bernard-St. Hedwig parish as a member of the parish council and the Holy Name Society, as well as financial secretary of the Knights of Columbus. He believed in the strength of Catholic education and supported the Thorp Catholic School. He served terms as Thorp’s 5th Ward Alderman and also as its mayor. He was an active member of the Thorp Lions Club.
Roger loved sports and enjoyed playing baseball, football, golf, and softball. He and Lucy took the family on many skiing and camping trips all over the U.S. Roger enjoyed woodworking and was an incredible handyman, doing many home renovations, building a log cabin, and creating many gifts for family and friends. Roger spent as much time as he could with his gun and bow. He valued friends, family, and camaraderie, and believed that his time hunting, playing ball and watching sports was always better in the company of others. His fun-loving nature, ready wit and easy laughter made Roger a wonderful friend, husband and father.
Roger is survived by daughters Ann, Gwen, Suzy, Julie (Peter Daleiden), Heidi (Louis Kishton), Rebekah (Joel Anderson), and Sarah (Jon Levy); grandchildren, Erica (Matt), Megan (Chris), Charlie, Matthew, Michael, Gabriella, Louisa, Lucia, Madeline, and Katherine; great-grandchildren Jackson, Lucas, Douglas and Lucy; sister Rheta Bolf, and brothers Tom and Ted. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Lucy, his parents, and brother Arnold.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls for their kindness to him during the time he was in their care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org) or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org).
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Thorp. Rev. Baskaran Sandhiyagu will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Thorp. Visitation will be held at the church, on Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service, with a 9:15 a.m. Knights of Columbus rosary service.
