Roger C. Hubbard, 79, of Centennial, Colorado, passed away October 8, 2019 at home from complications related to cancer. He was born September, 13, 1940 in Blue Island, Illinois to Roger and Kathryn Hubbard.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Hubbard, Sr. and his mother, Kathryn Hubbard. He is survived by his children Liesl (Brad) Farrier and Eric (Kathryn) Hubbard and grandchildren Maria Farrier, Gabriel Farrier, Quinlan Hubbard, Tristan Hubbard, and Ella Hubbard.
Roger received his B.A. in business administration from Wartburg College in 1963. He began his career in 1964 with Ford Motor Company in Chicago, Illinois. In 1968, he moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin and worked for Luther Hospital. He finished his career working in insurance, first with Woita Sengstock and later with Sentry Insurance. In the Eau Claire community he was a member of the Jaycees, (president 1971-72), the Indianhead Track Club, and St. John’s Lutheran Church. After moving to the Denver area, he was an active member and volunteer at Christ Lutheran Church and the Littleton YMCA. Roger was an avid runner for much of his life, and ran more than 30 marathons. He also loved coin collecting, fishing, hiking, and being outdoors, especially visiting national parks, exercising at the local YMCA, and above all, being with his family. Roger had a joy for life and a love of people that others experienced in so many ways: through his hospitality, his teasing, his ability to talk to and befriend anyone from all walks of life, his enjoyment of music, nature, geography, astronomy, and history, his appreciation of the unique and unconventional, his generosity, his love of children and play, and even his worry. This truly good man will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church at 8997 South Broadway, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 80129.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Christ Lutheran Church (8997 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129).
Cancer Research at University of Colorado Hospital https://www.uchospitalfoundation.org/donate/
or the Littleton YMCA https://www.denverymca.org/donate