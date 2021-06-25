Roger Gene Kolle of Altoona, WI passed away on June 23rd, 2021 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones under the care of Mayo hospice. Roger was born into this world on August 6th, 1941 to Melvin Kolle and Mildred Duenow in Wendell, MN. He proudly worked as an engineer for many companies over the years. Roger captured the love of his life, Nancy Anderson, through a mutual friend in 1959 and eventually married in 1961. They created a perfect family of four, together raising their children Cindy and Shaun. They called numerous places in Minnesota and Wisconsin their home over the years but ultimately found “home” in Rapid City, South Dakota, where they returned for a second time in their life after retirement until Roger’s health led them back home to family in Wisconsin. Roger and Nancy were going to be celebrating a beautiful 60 years together this October, something Roger was immensely proud of.
Roger and Nancy loved spending summers camping and enjoying their permanent campsite at O’Neil campground. While Nancy spent winter days baking, Roger could be found behind the wheel of his truck whipping the grandkids around on saucers in the snow. He was passionate about building model trains and was proud to share this love with his grandchildren over the years. He spent his life full of love for his wife, family, and was especially proud to become a Great-Grandpa in November 2020. He formed a very special bond with his new pride and joy Eliza in his final months. Many precious memories have been made over the years between family and friends and his memory will continue to shine through countless stories of good times.
Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, his daughter Cindy (Dan) Maahs and their children Ashley and Tyler Maahs, his son Shaun (Joan) Kolle and their children Steven (Kali) Kolle and Kari (Travis) Swirth, great-granddaughter (daughter of Steve and Kali) Eliza Kolle, sisters Patricia Shearer and Marilyn (Duane) Drechsel, brother Gary (Karla) Kolle, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and precious lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy’s parents Roy and AnnaBelle Anderson, and Nancy’s brother Vern.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St., Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pwky Altoona on Sunday, June 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Family would like to extend a special thanks to the Mayo Clinic Oncology department and Mayo Hospice for the exceptional care to not only for Roger but his family as well. Roger always spoke so highly of his medical care and was provided with the most compassionate care and dignity through his battle. To honor Roger’s memory, family would like to extend the opportunity to donate to the Mayo Clinic Hospice. Please mail a check to: MCHS Home Health & Hospice, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.