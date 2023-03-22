Roger Larson

Roger Dale Larson, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.
Roger was born on October 14, 1955 in Frederic, WI to Helen Taylor. After graduating high school from Spooner in 1973, Roger went directly into the workforce as a general laborer. Roger married Diane Bauer on July 13, 1974 in Webster, WI and they had their 2 beautiful daughters. After divorcing, Roger met and married Carol Stabel on September 17, 1994 in Eau Claire; they would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary this year.
In addition to working, Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, casino runs, traveling, spending time with friends and family. Most of all, Roger loved being a dad and grandpa!
Roger is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Melissa Lee (Shane) and Shauna Rae (Scot), his grandson Evan and granddaughter, Joanna, his mother, Helen Taylor, special great-niece Makenna, and canine companion, Sam. He is further survived by his 3 brothers Richard, Donnie (Karie) and Frank (Linda); 3 sisters Brenda (David), Barb and Alice (Austin).
Roger was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mabel Knutson, step-father Donald Taylor, and his very special Aunt Ethel Harrison.
The family is grateful for the amazing care, support and dignity that was given to us and Roger from St. Joseph’s Hospice; in particular, our hospice nurse Aaron. In addition, we thank Dr. Vande Zande and Dr. Bydash for their care and compassion they gave to Roger.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Irvine Park in the activity building, Chippewa Falls with a memory service at 12:30 p.m.