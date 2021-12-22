Roger L. Lauterbach passed away at home on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 70.
He was born in Eau Claire on August 19, 1951, son of Arnold and Wanda (Haines) Lauterbach. He grew up in Foster, Wisconsin. He graduated from Osseo High School. Roger joined the United States Armed Forces and served his country until he was honorably discharged. He worked for the Postal Service as a rural carrier in the Osseo area.
On June 6, 2003, Roger married the love of his life, Susan (Hennig) Lauterbach, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he spent the rest of his life. They put on many miles traveling through this beautiful state and also in the Southern states to visit family and friends.
They were active members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Roger loved the outdoors and spent many years fishing with his close friends, in Northern Wisconsin. He also diligently tended to his patio plants and enjoyed the lovely fruits they produced. The birds in his backyard were well fed year-round. Many of his friends and family also enjoyed the tasty jerky he made. He loved to cook and always had delicious cookies for family and friends to enjoy. Roger was very sociable and loved to meet friends and family at his favorite spots for “T” time. Roger was an avid Packer fan. Many Westerns were enjoyed by Roger throughout his entire life, even if he had seen them before.
Roger is survived by his wife, Susan, stepson Shane Walters and grandson Jayden Walters; sisters Jeanie (John) Gallo; Virginia (Dick) Smith and Jane (Dave) Holman, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Arnold and Wanda Hennig, and brother Orval.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. A short service will be held at 3 p.m. following the visitation.
Per Roger’s request, a private burial with full Military Honors will take place later at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
