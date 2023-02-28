Roger J. McEvoy, 75, of Eau Claire, WI passed away February 22, 2023, at his home.
Roger was born August 21, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Vernal and Agnes (Schiefelbein) McEvoy. Roger spent most of his time in the Eau Claire area. He was married to Pamela Levasseur on February 1, 1997. Roger enjoyed fishing, camping and building custom fishing rods for many people. He was an avid gardener and Wisconsin sports fan. Roger served in the Army Nation Guard, and later worked for and retired from the City of Eau Claire
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his daughter, Angie (Dave) Otto of Eau Claire; stepdaughter, Jessica (Derek) Decker of Tomahawk; his son, Michael (Nicole) McEvoy of Altoona; his brother, Don (Karen) McEvoy of Watertown; sister, Judy (Ron Lemere) Barland of Appleton; grandchildren; Nathaniel Theis, Isaac Theis, Stella McEvoy, Emily, Daniel, and Katie Otto.
Memorial services for Roger McEvoy will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at the American Legion Post 53 on Water Street in Eau Claire. Military Honors will begin at 12:00 pm. Visitation will start at 10:30 am and continue after the memorial service until 1:30 pm. Family asks for no flowers or arrangements. Smith Funeral Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
