Roger Prissel, age 93 of Durand, passed away peacefully Thursday June 4th, 2020 at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi, WI.
Roger was the son of Frederick and “Betty” (Bien) Prissel. He grew up in the town of Lima and attended Sacred Heart School of Lima. At age 20, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a medic. He was a proud World War II veteran. Following his service, he returned home to farm. In 1957, he purchased a place in German Valley Mondovi, married Helen (Fedie) Feeney and raised 5 children. In 1980 Roger re-married Helen (Wayne)(Weiss) Prissel, moved to Durand and welcomed 8 step children to his family.
Roger loved fishing, playing cards, visiting with family/friends, and enjoying an occasional Windsor.
Roger is survived by: his 4 children-Lori (Steve) Howe of Eau Claire, Amy (Tony Gates) Prissel of Arkansaw, Kelly (Shayne) Phillips of Texas, Dayna (Jay) Weiss of Texas; his previous wife-Helen (Fedie) Feeney of Mondovi; 8 step-children-Debra (Dan) Case of Chippewa Falls, Denise (Joe) Auth of Arkansaw, Cheryl (Bob) Yarrington of Eau Claire, Cindy (Pat) Auth of Arkansaw, Marty (Mary) Weiss of Durand, Margean McRoberts of Eleva, Gordy(Rhonda) Weiss of Durand, Cora (David) Castleberg of Minnesota; 4 grandchildren; 25 step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; his brother-Dennis of Durand; and sister-Juanita of Eau Claire. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife-Helen (Wayne) Prissel, son-“Rogie” Jr., brothers-Gene, Bruce, and sister Lorraine Teer.
Graveside services will be held in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Lima Friday June 12th, 2020 at 11:30 am.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
