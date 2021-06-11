Roger Ronald Radandt, 61, passed away from long-term complications of brain cancer on June 7th, 2021 at Dove Healthcare — West Eau Claire. He was surrounded by his parents and children.
Roger was born in Eau Claire to Robert and Joanne Radandt on October 4th, 1959. He graduated from North High School in 1978. He married Renee Kittleson in 1984, and they had 3 children. In his early life, Roger worked as a construction foreman for his father at Utility Enterprises Ltd (UEL). Roger loved to work on classic cars, fish, snowmobile, and take his family on camping trips to Madeline Island. He enjoyed Classic Rock and watching the Packers & the Brewers. Roger was leader of his son’s Boy Scout troop (pack 148), and was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church throughout his life.
Roger is survived by his parents, Robert and Joanne Radandt; daughter, Cassondra (Tyler) Fransway of Roberts, WI; daughter, Alicia Hashlamoun; son, Mitchell Radandt; sister, Chanel (Neil) Bardill of Alva, FL; grandson Amir, and granddaughter Ayah.
His humor was contagious, he will be missed by so many. The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare -West Eau Claire, for the amazing care they’ve provided during Roger’s final years. There will be a small graveside ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery (section 2) in Eau Claire on Monday, June 14th at 11am.
