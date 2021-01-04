Roger William Rieck, age 82, of Alma, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
He was born on September 29, 1938 to Arthur William and Fern Viola (Carothers) Rieck.
Roger attended Alma Area Schools, graduating with the class of 1957.
Following his graduation, Roger worked as a farmhand, drove dump truck for Buster Tiffany. Later he was employed for 25 years at Dairyland Power and after his time at Dairyland Power, Roger worked for another 25 years for the Town of Alma.
Roger was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Ziegler.
Roger was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church and was a lifetime member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club.
Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He will be remembered as an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and for his love of NASCAR racing and cheering on his favorite driver, the #3 car, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and later, the #88 car, Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter Tracy (Jim) Berthelson; grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Berthelson and Michael Prescott Berthelson; siblings, Betty (Joe) Rybarczyk, Dale Rieck, Jerry (Phyllis) Rieck, Dennis (Sheri) Rieck and Diane Rieck; his aunt, Marie Carothers; also by many nieces, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; parents in law, Ray and Lynn Ziegler; brothers, Bob Rieck and Tom Rieck; and his nephew, Tim Rieck.
A visitation, following all CDC rules for public safety, will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and again on Wednesday, January 6 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM when we will have a private family Funeral Service. Burial will be in the spring at Alma Memorial Cemetery. In preference to flowers, the family of Roger would appreciate memorials in his name for a charity to be determined.