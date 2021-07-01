Roger Lowell Schlaeppi (87) passed away peacefully June 23, 2021 at 9:03 p.m. at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Born October 12, 1933 in Dodge County, Minnesota, he graduated from Pine Island High School in 1951. Roger was co-captain of his high school football team. After graduation he worked at the Pine Island Cheese Factory then with a construction crew at Mayo Clinic.
Roger enlisted in the Navy in 1954 and served 4 years; several were in Japan. He married Nadine Andrist of Pine Island, MN on March 1958. He went to the University of Minnesota on the GI bill. After graduating from UM with a Bachelor’s Science degree in Business Administration, he then held multiple positions with the federal government culminating as a General Field Representative for the REA (Rural Electrification Administration) in the state of Wisconsin.
The family moved to a small farm near Cadott, WI in 1968 where he raised beef cattle, gardened and farmed. Roger enjoyed fishing in his farm pond as well as gun and bow hunting. He hunted deer, antelope and elk in Montana, caribou and moose in Canada and white tail deer and small game in Wisconsin with friends and family.
Music gave him great joy. Roger and Nadine loved dancing to old time music any place they could find it and had many Polka Friends. They also attended many bluegrass festivals over the years.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Nadine; three sons; Blake and wife Faith, New London, WI and granddaughter Trillian, Milwaukee, WI, Bret, Eau Claire, WI, Bart and wife Janice, Charleston, SC, granddaughter, Cheryl and her husband, Josh, Taiwan, sisters, Doris, Alice and Diane. Jane with her husband Robert and Brother Neil, wife Vivian and David, his brother, Lloyds wife Sharon, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mamie; brother, Lloyd; and his sister, Janet.
Roger belonged to many organizations, including the Chippewa Valley Coon Club, Eau Claire Rifle Club, the NRA, Elks Club, Moose Club and Chippewa Valley Corvette Club. He enjoyed traveling and was proud that he had been in all 50 states. He and Nadine became snow birds in 2020 and lived at North Ranch near Wickenburg, AZ.
He was a caring, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and had many friends who will missed by his loving family, and many dear friends.
Celebration of Life is will be held on Tuesday, July 20 at Lake Altoona County Park, 604 Beach Rd., Altoona, WI 54720 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
