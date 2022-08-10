Roger Schoen, age 84 of Alma, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City.

Roger was born in St. Paul, MN, along with a twin, Donald on June 30, 1938 to Helen and Fred Schoen. He had an older brother, Kenneth. All preceded him in death.

