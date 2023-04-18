Roger E. Sell, 80, of Fall Creek, passed away with his loved ones at his side on Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Roger was born Feb. 13, 1943, to Ervin and Esther (Jungerberg) Sell and was raised with his 3 sisters on a dairy farm in rural Fall Creek. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, attended rural country school and Fall Creek High School. He lived all of his life in Fall Creek except for a few years when he worked for his Uncle Albert at Sell Hardware in Duluth. After moving back to his home town, Roger worked a few years with the Eau Claire County Highway Department before he started driving long distance semi-truck. He then switched careers and for the next 35 years was an insurance agent with Fall Creek Mutual Insurance Company, retiring in 2018. While an agent he was a delegate for the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner, representing Wisconsin in Washington D.C. for 8 years.
Roger was united in marriage to Carolyn (Anderson) Kensmoe on Feb. 14, 1986, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. After his marriage, Roger served as an elder in the church.
Roger also gave generously of his time to his community. Since 1969 he was a member of the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department, having served as Fire Chief and Fire District President. While with the department he was instrumental in the formation of the EMS Program for Fall Creek and surrounding area. He was long time member of the Fall Creek Lions Club, serving in various offices and was the recipient of the Birch-Sturm Fellowship and Melvin Jones Fellow Awards. Among his fellow Lions he was known as the “Master Griller” when it came to grilling chicken for Lion events and he occasionally helped Al on the grill with Chicken Chasers functions. For many years he also served on the Fall Creek Trinity Cemetery Association.
For relaxation Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially elk hunting in Colorado. He was an avid fisherman and often visited the lakes in North Dakota, northern Minnesota and Canada. He was a life long member and supporter of North American Hunting Club, Pheasants Forever and Wisconsin White Tails Unlimited.
Team sports were also an important part of his life, as he was a proud backer of the Fall Creek Crickets and loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Badger Football. Almost any kind of sporting event he enjoyed watching, even some hockey and golf. With everything in his life, Roger and Carolyn always had time to enjoy each others company. Over the years they acquired a huge collection of fond memories, from their daily life together to their enjoyable walks and especially their trips to Laughlin, Nevada.
Roger will be dearly missed by his son, Ron (Stephanie) Sell of Fall Creek, their children Josh (Carmen) Sell, Taylor (Lukas) Johnson and Roger’s great grandchildren Kane and Ivy; daughter, Sara (Jim) Kiesow of Fall Creek and their children Hunter and Chase Kiesow; Carolyn, his loving wife of 37 years; sisters, Betty (Wally) Walter and June (Bob) Kaatz all of Fall Creek; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Kaatz of Fall Creek, Deb Lane of Cadott, Alice Anderson of Fall Creek and Warren “Andy” Anderson (Phyllis Melin) of Maple, WI; several nieces and nephews; very special friends, Randy Staves, Don Dewitz, Ray Haas, Noble Larson, Mike DeGrasse, Bob Staves; his close neighbors and many more friends too numerous to mention.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Esther; father and mother-in-law, James and Hilda Anderson; sister Judy Kaatz, brothers-in-law, Andy Anderson and Don Lane who was also a close friend; and special friend through the EMS Program Diane Riese.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, with Rev. Brendan Harris officiating. Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.