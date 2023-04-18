SELL, Roger photo.jpg

Roger E. Sell, 80, of Fall Creek, passed away with his loved ones at his side on Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Roger was born Feb. 13, 1943, to Ervin and Esther (Jungerberg) Sell and was raised with his 3 sisters on a dairy farm in rural Fall Creek. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, attended rural country school and Fall Creek High School. He lived all of his life in Fall Creek except for a few years when he worked for his Uncle Albert at Sell Hardware in Duluth. After moving back to his home town, Roger worked a few years with the Eau Claire County Highway Department before he started driving long distance semi-truck. He then switched careers and for the next 35 years was an insurance agent with Fall Creek Mutual Insurance Company, retiring in 2018. While an agent he was a delegate for the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner, representing Wisconsin in Washington D.C. for 8 years.

